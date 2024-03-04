"Will not let you loot public money in Tamil Nadu": PM Modi slams DMK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he will not allow the ruling DMK party in Tamil Nadu to "loot" the money meant for public welfare, adding that whatever MK Stalin's party has looted from the people will be recovered by the BJP and will be spent on the people of the state. Calling it a 'Modi guarantee', the Prime Minister said that the BJP is committed to the development of Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a public event in Chennai, Prime Minister Modi said, "The Centre is directly sending money to beneficiary accounts. DMK people are having a problem with this.I want to tell them (DMK) that Modi will not let you loot the money of the people of Tamil Nadu and the money you looted will be recovered and spent for the people of the state. This is Modi's guarantee." He further mentioned that DMK was more focused on managing media than putting efforts into flood management when Cyclone Michaung touched the state in December last year.

"DMK turned away from the problems people were facing during the cyclone. People in Chennai were facing problems. Instead of helping them, they aggravated their problems. At the time of the crisis, DMK people were busy with media management instead of flood management. Water was filled inside the houses but DMK was saying everything was fine," he said. Taking a further dig at DMK, the Prime Minister said that many people in the state get upset whenever he is about to visit Tamil Nadu.

"Your love for me is very old but in recent years, whenever I visit Tamil Nadu, many people get stomach aches. They are having a problem because the BJP's popularity is continuously increasing here," he said. "Every time I come to Chennai, I feel energised by the people. It is great to be here in this city, which is full of life. Chennai is also a great hub of talent, trade and tradition. In our mission to build a developed India, the people of Chennai will play a very important role," he added.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crores in Adilabad, Telangana. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the land of Adilabad is becoming a witness to development projects related not only to Telangana but to the entire country as more than 30 development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crores are either being dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones are being laid today. (ANI)

