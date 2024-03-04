Left Menu

JP Nadda resigns from Himachal's Rajya Sabha seat, will remain RS MP from Gujarat

BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat representing Himachal Pradesh but will continue to be Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

04-03-2024
BJP chief JP Nadda on Monday resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat representing Himachal Pradesh but will continue to be Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat. Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted his resignation from the Himachal seat.

As stated in the Rajya Sabha parliamentary bulletin, "Jagat Prakash Nadda, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of Himachal Pradesh, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha, and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, w.e.f. March 4, 2024." This decision came after Nadda's unopposed election to the upper house from Gujarat last month. His term in Himachal Pradesh was originally due to end in April 2024.

Despite his resignation from the Himachal seat, Nadda will continue to serve as a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat. He was among the 57 Rajya Sabha members whose terms were due to conclude in April. In the recent elections, four BJP MPs from Gujarat were elected to the Rajya Sabha. These include party president JP Nadda, Jaswant Singh Parmar, Mayank Nayak, and Govindbhai Dholakia."

Setting the pace ahead of its rivals, the BJP, on Saturday, released its first list of 195 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.The list included 47 youth candidates, 28 women candidates, 27 Scheduled Caste (SC) faces, 18 Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates and 57 OBC/Backward Class nominees. (ANI)

