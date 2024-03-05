How can parties promoting dynasties strengthen country's democracy: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday questioned how the parties promoting dynasties and lacking internal democracy strengthen the democracy in the country.
Speaking at a `youth rally' in Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra, he urged the audience to vote for the parties that would strengthen democracy.
''How can the parties that promote dynastic politics (`Parivarvaad') instead of democracy within their organisations strengthen the democracy of the country? Vote for the parties that would strengthen democracy,'' the senior BJP leader said.
A vote for the BJP means a vote for Bharat and making Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time, Shah said.
''A vote for the BJP means a vote for the glorious future of the youth,'' he added.
