How can parties promoting dynasties strengthen country's democracy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday questioned how the parties promoting dynasties and lacking internal democracy strengthen the democracy in the country.

Speaking at a `youth rally' in Jalgaon district of North Maharashtra, he urged the audience to vote for the parties that would strengthen democracy.

''How can the parties that promote dynastic politics (`Parivarvaad') instead of democracy within their organisations strengthen the democracy of the country? Vote for the parties that would strengthen democracy,'' the senior BJP leader said.

A vote for the BJP means a vote for Bharat and making Narendra Modi prime minister for the third time, Shah said.

''A vote for the BJP means a vote for the glorious future of the youth,'' he added.

