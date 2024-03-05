Intemperate language used by Rahul Gandhi during Yatra will damage Congress: MP minister
Usage of intemperate language is never acceptable in our democracy, Patel told reporters in Indore when asked to react to Gandhis pointed remarks against the ruling BJP during the course of the Yatra.The world acknowledges the leadership of our country. Such shallow utterances by Gandhi about the countrys leadership will push the Congress into a pit.
Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of using intemperate language during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's MP leg. He said such remarks targeting the country's leadership will only push the Congress into a pit. ''Usage of intemperate language is never acceptable in our democracy,'' Patel told reporters in Indore when asked to react to Gandhi's pointed remarks against the ruling BJP during the course of the Yatra.
''The world acknowledges the leadership of our country. Such shallow utterances (by Gandhi) about the country's leadership will push the Congress into a pit. These days people are running away from the Congress camp and such comments do not suit the Grand Old Party,'' he said.
On the possibility of the BJP fielding him from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat, the stronghold of Congress veteran Kamal Nath, Patel said candidates are decided by the party high command.
''I never refused to obey orders of BJP leadership,'' he added.
