Left Menu

Intemperate language used by Rahul Gandhi during Yatra will damage Congress: MP minister

Usage of intemperate language is never acceptable in our democracy, Patel told reporters in Indore when asked to react to Gandhis pointed remarks against the ruling BJP during the course of the Yatra.The world acknowledges the leadership of our country. Such shallow utterances by Gandhi about the countrys leadership will push the Congress into a pit.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 05-03-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 17:57 IST
Intemperate language used by Rahul Gandhi during Yatra will damage Congress: MP minister
Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of using intemperate language during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's MP leg. He said such remarks targeting the country's leadership will only push the Congress into a pit. ''Usage of intemperate language is never acceptable in our democracy,'' Patel told reporters in Indore when asked to react to Gandhi's pointed remarks against the ruling BJP during the course of the Yatra.

''The world acknowledges the leadership of our country. Such shallow utterances (by Gandhi) about the country's leadership will push the Congress into a pit. These days people are running away from the Congress camp and such comments do not suit the Grand Old Party,'' he said.

On the possibility of the BJP fielding him from the Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat, the stronghold of Congress veteran Kamal Nath, Patel said candidates are decided by the party high command.

''I never refused to obey orders of BJP leadership,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
3
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024