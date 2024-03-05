Telangana CM has shown maturity: BJP's Muralidhar Rao on "big brother" praise

In reaction to Revanth Reddy's "big brother" praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Muralidhar Rao said that the Telangana Chief Minister has shown "maturity" and has followed the Prime Minister's mantra of "People First, Nation First." "Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has shown maturity in this. He has followed the line always spoken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that is "People First, Nation First". In the same way, for a Chief Minister, the state is first," Rao said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

The former BJP National General Secretary said that Reddy has shown that he is different and capable of taking an "autonomous line", different from Rahul Gandhi's. "In the interest of his state and his people, he has shown that by coming with the Prime Minister, participating in a programme on developmental projects related to the state and its people and in that, he has completely shown that he is different and is capable of taking an autonomous line, different from his party's leader Rahul Gandhi and also the earlier Chief Minister KCR," Rao said.

Rao said that Chief Minister Reddy's gesture is in line with that of the Prime Minister, who believes that the state and its people, lie above political lines. "This is a demonstration of internal confidence and maturity about understanding and dealing with things in a confident way. This is in line with what PM Modi says- despite parties, party issues, lines and interests but when it comes to state and its people or nation and its people, parties become secondary," the senior BJP leader said.

Praising the Telangana Chief Minister's gesture during the Prime Minister's visit to Telangana's Adilabad, Rao said, "I am surprised but I appreciate it. It will help people in Telangana and it will have a far-reaching impact on different dimensions." Earlier on Monday, the Telangana Chief Minister called Prime Minister Modi his 'big brother' and said that if Telangana has to progress, it has to follow the Gujarat model.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone of and dedicated to the nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crore in Telangana's Adilabad on Monday. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy felicitated PM Modi with an 'angavastra' during the occasion. (ANI)

