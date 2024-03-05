PM to address public rally, inaugurate country's first underwater Metro section in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally at Barasat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, where Sandeshkhali is situated, and inaugurate the country's first underwater Metro section between Howrah Maidan and Kolkata's Esplanade on Wednesday.

Modi arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday evening and headed straight to Raj Bhawan, where he will stay the night, a senior state BJP leader said.

On Wednesday morning, he will inaugurate the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West Metro corridor, a part of which runs under the Hooghly River.

The PM will also inaugurate the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay and the Taratala-Majerhat Metro sections, besides other projects.

Later in the afternoon, he will head to Barasat to address a public rally.

State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said the ''tortured women'' of Sandeshkhali, which has been rocked by protests over allegations of sexual abuse of women by TMC leaders, will be present at the rally venue.

''It is still not known whether the victims of Sandeshkhali will meet the prime minister or not,'' he said.

Last week, state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that if the ''tortured women'' express their willingness to meet the prime minister, the party will facilitate a meeting.

The prime minister's rally will take place two days before International Women's Day.

Last week, Modi addressed two rallies in West Bengal, one each at Arambagh in Hooghly district and Krishnanagar in Nadia district.

He had launched a no-holds-barred attack against the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government over ''atrocities on women'' in Sandeshkhali and said that the entire country is seething with anger over the issue, and called upon people to ensure her party's defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

