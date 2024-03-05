Russia rebukes German officers for talking about Crimean bridge attacks
Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2024 19:57 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 19:57 IST
Russia on Tuesday rebuked German officers for talking on an intercepted call about the possible use missiles against the Crimean Bridge, TASS reported.
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry, said the German officers were "inglorious bastards". (Editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guy Faulconbridge
- German
- Maria Zakharova
- Russia
- TASS
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Germany World Cup winner Andreas Brehme dead at 63
Soccer-Germany's World Cup winner Andreas Brehme dead at 63, club says
Andreas Brehme, scorer of West Germany''s winning goal in the 1990 World Cup final, dies at 63
Airport strikes in Germany trigger uncertainty on jet fuel market strength: S&P GCI
German cabinet approves report slashing 2024 growth forecast - sources