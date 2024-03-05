Following are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION CAL51 OD-PM-LD RALLY **** Cong, allies only focused on filling their coffers before 2014: PM Modi Jajpur (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attacked the Congress, alleging that the party and its allies only focused on filling their coffers before 2014, when they were in power at the Centre. **** CAL43 OD-PM-LD PROJECTS **** PM Modi launches development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha Chandikhole (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha's Jajpur district. **** CAL50 WB-MODI-VISIT **** PM to address public rally, inaugurate country's first underwater Metro section in Bengal Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally at Barasat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, where Sandeshkhali is situated, and inaugurate the country's first underwater Metro section between Howrah Maidan and Kolkata's Esplanade on Wednesday. **** BOM40 MP-RAHUL-YATRA-LD SPEECH **** There's social injustice in every sphere of India; no key role for people from 90% population: Rahul Shajapur/Ujjain (MP): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that social injustice prevailed in every institution in the country, and claimed that members from backward, Dalit, ST and minority communities together forming 90 per cent population do not hold any key positions. **** DEL90 CONG-SBI-3RDLD ELECTORAL BONDS **** Desperate Modi govt trying to use SBI to bulldoze SC judgment on electoral bonds scheme: Congress New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday attacked the Centre over the State Bank of India moving the Supreme Court to seek more time to disclose electoral bond details, alleging that the Modi government is using the country's largest bank as a shield to hide its ''dubious dealings''. **** DEL102 CONG-CEC-CANDIDATES **** Cong central election committee to meet on Mar 7, finalise party candidates for LS polls New Delhi: Top Congress leadership is likely to deliberate and finalise the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections when the party's central election committee meets here on March 7. **** DEL95 CONG-MANIFESTO **** Cong to give final shape to party manifesto for LS polls, to focus on 5 pillars of justice New Delhi: The Congress is likely to wind up internal deliberations for giving final shape to the party manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and come up with some innovative measures like an apprenticeship scheme to deal with unemployment. **** DEL114 LDALL ED-SANDESHKHALI **** HC asks WB to hand over ED attack case, Sheikh to CBI; says state police 'totally biased'; TMC govt moves SC Kolkata/New Delhi: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that the CBI be handed over the case of attack on ED officials at Sandeshkhali and the custody of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, as it slammed West Bengal Police for ''totally biased'' conduct and said every attempt is being made to delay the probe to ''protect'' the accused. **** DEL86 BJP-DMK-LD RAJA **** Insulting Hindu gods hallmark of INDIA bloc's political agenda: BJP on DMK MP Raja's remarks New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition parties' INDIA bloc over reported remarks of DMK leader A Raja against Hinduism and Lord Ram and said insulting India's ethos publicly and humiliating Hindu gods has become the hallmark of their political agenda. **** DEL82 DEF-NAVY-2NDLD RAJNATH **** India protecting sovereignty of nations in IOR; ensuring no one exercises hegemony: Rajnath New Delhi/Panaji: India is ensuring that no overwhelming economic and military power is able to exercise ''hegemony'' over other nations in the Indian Ocean region or threaten their sovereignty, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday, in a veiled reference to challenges posed by China's increasing military muscle-flexing. **** DEL96 UP-CABINET-3RDLD EXPANSION(RPT) **** NDA partners SBSP, RLD get representation as Adityanath effects Cabinet expansion Lucknow: SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, RLD's Anil Kumar and two BJP leaders were sworn in Tuesday as Yogi Adityanath expanded his council of ministers, weeks ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. **** DES52 DL-BUD-ATISHI-LD INTERVIEW **** Monthly Rs 1,000 honorarium scheme for Delhi women expected to roll out in September-October: Atishi New Delhi: The Delhi government scheme under which eligible women will get Rs 1,000 every month is likely to be rolled out in September-October, Finance Minister Atishi said, adding women departed from family voting patterns to support the AAP over the years. By Saloni Bhatia and Vinod Tripathi **** LEGAL LGD23 SC-LD SHIVAKUMAR **** SC quashes money laundering case against DK Shivakumar; K'taka deputy CM thanks top court New Delhi/Bengaluru: In a relief to Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the Supreme Court on Tuesday quashed a 2018 money laundering case against him and another accused in the matter. **** LGD19 SC-MLAS-LD DISQUALIFICATION **** Six disqualified Himachal MLAs move SC against speaker's disqualification order New Delhi: Six Congress MLAs, who were disqualified after they cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday against their disqualification. ****

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)