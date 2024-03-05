"You had 10 years, try comparing development with our tenure at Centre": Amit Shah challenges INDIA bloc

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Tuesday that the country is gearing up for upcoming elections, emphasizing the efforts led by Prime Minister Modi to elevate India as a global leader. Shah contrasted this with what he described as an arrogant alliance under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Addressing a gathering here today, Amit Shah said that Sonia Gandhi's only aim is to make hi son the Prime Minister of the country.

"I will not talk for long but I am telling you that in the coming few days our country is going to the elections, and in the coming time the country will decide whether it will have democratic rule for the next five years. On one hand, under the leadership of Modi ji, we are going to make efforts to make India a world leader and on the other hand, there is an arrogant alliance under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. Our aim is to develop the country and Sonia Gandhi's aim is to make his son the Prime Minister," he said. "Uddhav ji's aim is to make his son the Chief Minister, Stalin ji's aim is to make his son the Chief Minister, so I ask you people, can those people who are thinking only about their families, their sons and daughters, can they do any good to India?" he added.

The Union Home Minister also challenged the people of INDIA bloc that if you want to make a comparison then come with your accounts. "You had 10 years and we have 10 years. Try comparing the development works in that period. You cannot make any comparison. If you want to compare, then compare your 40 years and our 10 years. During our 10 years of tenure, more work has been done in this country under the leadership of PM Modi than during your 40 years of tenure," Amit Shah pointed out.

Amit Shah also mentioned that INDIA bloc has opposed Article 370, opposed the formation of OBC Commission, opposed tribal President Droupadi Murmu, opposed the surgical strike, opposed giving rights to Scheduled Caste people in Kashmir, opposed the arrival of the vaccine in Covid. "They also opposed the new Parliament, and most importantly, they also boycotted the sanctity of Ram Janmabhoomi. These people have come into denial mode. They cannot do anything good. If India has to be made a developed India and has to be made a world leader, then only Modi ji can do it," he said.

Further, launching an attack on AIMIM, Amit Shah said how did Majlis win in the city who was freed from Nizam's rule by Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. Notably, AIMIM's Imtiyaz Jaleel is an MP from Aurangabad.

"Modi ji came as the Prime Minister twice, in 2014 and in 2019, and both times the people of Maharashtra elected us more on than 41 seats in the Lok Sabha and I am very thankful to the people of entire Maharashtra for this. The people of Sambhaji Nagar have made a small mistake. Sardar Patel had freed this city from the Nizam's rule after independence. How did the Majlis win in the city? Do you accept that the land which Sardar Patel freed from the Nizam's rule should be ruled by the Majlis?" Amit Shah said. He also pointed out that in 10 years, the UPA government gave only Rs 191,000 crore to Maharashtra, but in the last 9 years, Modi ji's government has given more than Rs 7 lakh crore, i.e. four times more money to Maharashtra than the entire rule of UPA.

"I want to ask Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray from this platform, what did the UPA government of India Alliance from 2004 to 2014 give to Maharashtra. If anyone wants to discuss, then he should come with his accounts. Our Yuva Morcha worker is ready to have a full discussion on the issue of how much support the Modi government has given in the development of Maharashtra," he said. (ANI)

