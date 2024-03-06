Cong removes 'rebel' Himachal Pradesh leader from party secretary's post

The Congress on Wednesday removed Sudhir Sharma, one of the six party MLAs in Himachal Pradesh who cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the February 27 Rajya Sabha polls, from the post of its secretary.

In a release, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has removed Sharma from the post of secretary with immediate effect.

Sharma is a senior leader from Dharamshala and a former Himachal Pradesh minister. He was recently disqualified as an MLA for defying a party whip.

