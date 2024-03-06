Cong removes 'rebel' Himachal Pradesh leader from party secretary's post
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 13:33 IST
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Wednesday removed Sudhir Sharma, one of the six party MLAs in Himachal Pradesh who cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate in the February 27 Rajya Sabha polls, from the post of its secretary.
In a release, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said party president Mallikarjun Kharge has removed Sharma from the post of secretary with immediate effect.
Sharma is a senior leader from Dharamshala and a former Himachal Pradesh minister. He was recently disqualified as an MLA for defying a party whip.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
El Salvador confirms ruling party supermajority in congress
Congress to release first list of candidates for Odisha Assembly polls soon
"Online 'darshan' of Baba Vishwanath blacked out while Rahul Ji was performing puja" : Congress leader Supriya Shrinate
10 Congress MLAs suspended for a day in Gujarat Assembly for sloganeering in House.
Trinamool calls for resignation of women's commission chief Rekha Sharma, alleges bias