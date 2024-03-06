Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm: NATION CAL33 WB-CBI-SHAJAHAN **** CBI team reaches CID headquarters to take custody of Shajahan Sheikh Kolkata: A team of CBI officials on Wednesday evening reached the CID headquarters to take custody of Sandeshkhali ED official attack case accused Shajahan Sheikh, after a fresh directive by the Calcutta High Court this morning. **** CAL30 WB-PM-SANDESHKHALI-2LD WOMEN (R) **** 'Tortured' women from Sandeshkhali meet PM, seek justice Barasat (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have been levelled. **** CAL29 WB-PM-LD RALLY **** Storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of Bengal, decimate TMC: PM Modi Barasat (WB): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday tore into the Trinamool Congress, asserting that the "storm of Sandeshkhali" will echo throughout West Bengal, where 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) would play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling party in the Lok Sabha polls. **** CAL26 WB-HC-SHAJAHAN **** Cal HC orders handing over of Shajahan Sheikh to CBI by 4.15 pm Kolkata: In a fresh directive on Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court ordered the West Bengal government to hand over the Sandeshkhali ED official attack case accused Shajahan Sheikh to the CBI by 4.15 pm. **** CAL43 BH-MODI-RALLY **** At Bihar rally, PM Modi terms RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and family 'biggest offenders' of state Bettiah (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called RJD president Lalu Prasad and his family ''the biggest offenders of Bihar'', accusing them of ushering in jungle raj in the state during its more than a decade-long rule. **** MDS4 KA-SHIVAKUMAR **** Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar claims several opposition leaders will join Congress Hubballi (Karnataka): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar claimed on Wednesday several leaders from opposition parties will be joining the ruling Congress in the coming days, and that he does not want to divulge the ''secret'' now. **** DES19 JK-PM-STADIUM **** Bakshi Stadium draped in national tricolour for PM Modi's visit Srinagar: The Bakshi Stadium here has been draped in national tricolour for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Thursday even as stringent security arrangements have been put in place to ensure the high profile event passes off peacefully. **** DEL13 CONG-CASTE CENSUS **** Cong says committed to nationwide caste census, asks BJP to clear stand New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to conducting a nationwide socio-economic caste census as part of its participatory justice agenda and asked the BJP to clear its stand on the issue. **** DEL12 UP-LD RAHUL **** Rahul to contest LS Polls from Amethi: UP Congress leader Amethi: An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi – a constituency he has represented several times since 2002. **** BOM16 MH-LD SHAH **** Inflation reached double-digit growth in Congress regime, our govt contained it below 5 pc: Shah Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said their government contained the inflation below 5 per cent while it had reached double-digit growth during the Congress-led UPA regime. **** LEGAL LGD14 SC-LD CORBETT RESERVE **** Illegal construction in Corbett: SC raps former Uttarakhand forest minister Rawat, ex-forest officer New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Observing that the ''public trust doctrine'' has been thrown into the waste bin, the Supreme Court pulled up former Uttarakhand minister Harak Singh Rawat and a former divisional forest officer on Wednesday for allowing illegal construction and felling of trees in the Corbett Tiger Reserve (CTR). **** LGM3 TN-HC-UDHAYANIDHI **** HC dismisses quo warranto petitions against DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin, Sekar Babu, MP A Raja Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday declined to issue a writ of 'quo warranto' on petitions filed by members of a Hindu nationalist outfit against DMK Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and P K Sekar Babu and Member of Parliament A Raja, questioning their right to hold office after they made comments allegedly against Sanatana Dharma. **** FOREIGN FGN32: SKOREA-2NDLD JAISHANKAR ****Jaishankar bats for expanding India's strategic partnership with South Korea in critical and emerging technologies, semiconductors Seoul: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met South Korea's top leadership and called for expanding India's strategic partnership in new areas like critical and emerging technologies, semiconductors and green hydrogen to make the bilateral ties more contemporary.**** FGN29: US-5THLD ELECTIONS ****Biden and Trump sweep Super Tuesday primaries; pressure on Haley to end her campaign Washington: President Joe Biden from the Democratic Party and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump have swept in their parties' presidential nomination primaries held in 15 states across the US, paving the way for a rematch between them in November and putting pressure on Indian-American candidate Nikki Haley to quit the race despite her surprise win in Vermont.****

