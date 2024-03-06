Left Menu

Opposition Tipra Motha to join BJP-led govt in Tripura

Then, he is likely to sit with the chief minister, Animesh Debbarma said.Under the tripartite agreement signed on February 2 in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was agreed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura related to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language, according to an official statement.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-03-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 18:58 IST
Opposition Tipra Motha to join BJP-led govt in Tripura
  • Country:
  • India

The Tipra Motha, the main opposition party of Tripura, will join the BJP-led government before the Lok Sabha elections, a senior leader of the saffron party said on Wednesday.

The Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly and is likely to get two berths, the leader said.

The development took place days after a tripartite agreement for amicably resolving all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura was signed in New Delhi among the Tipra Motha, the Tripura government and the Centre.

"The Tipra Motha is set to join the BJP-IPFT coalition government before the Parliamentary elections. The date for swearing in of the ministers has not been finalised yet," state BJP president Rajib Bhattacharjee said.

Currently, the government has nine ministers including Chief Minister Manik Saha. According to rule, the state can have 12 ministers including the CM. Leader of the opposition in the assembly, Animesh Debbarma of the Tipra Motha, told reporters that he is "not officially authorized" to speak on the issue.

Tipra Motha chief Pradyot Debbarma, a scion of the Tripura princely family, is now in Delhi.

"He is scheduled to return from Delhi on Thursday morning. Then, he is likely to sit with the chief minister,'' Animesh Debbarma said.

Under the tripartite agreement signed on February 2 in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was agreed to amicably resolve all issues of the indigenous people of Tripura related to history, land and political rights, economic development, identity, culture and language, according to an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024