UK's Hunt announces new cuts to National Insurance
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2024 19:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 19:10 IST
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday said he would cut the rate of social security contributions paid by millions of workers for a second time in under four months before a national election expected later this year.
Hunt said the government would reduce National Insurance Contributions by 2 percentage points for employees and the self-employed.
