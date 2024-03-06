Gujarat Chief Minister announces financial assistance to women from self-help groups

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday announced that financial assistance of more than Rs 250 crore will be provided to over 1.30 lakh women from 13,000 self-help groups. Patel made the announcement while addressing the Narishakti Vandana programme in the Patan district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attended the programme.

"With the help of this assistance, the sisters will start their self-employment and take a step forward in the world of entrepreneurship," said the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister posted on X, "We are going to celebrate International Women's Day coming on March 8. It is very important to uplift the womanhood in the country. Hon'ble Prime Minister's address to the mothers and sisters of the country from West Bengal was very motivating."

Further appreciating PM Modi for his commitment to women's empowerment, he highlighted that women have been worshipped in our culture since ancient times, adding to which, he said, "By nurturing these high values, Modi ji has determined to build a developed India through the empowerment of women in the country." Emphasising how women are becoming independent, he said that today, 30 crore women across the country have moved towards self-reliance by taking advantage of Mudra loans. "3.18 crore daughters' Sukanya Samriddhi accounts have opened. 50 per cent of startups in the country are run by women," he added.

The CM highlighted the PM is commited to prioritising the upliftment of four classes the poor, the youth, the farmers and the women in building a developed India. "Various schemes have been implemented in the country under the leadership of Modiji to make women self-reliant. To help the country's women by providing them with self-employment, the PM has offered assistance to mothers from West Bengal," he added. (ANI)

