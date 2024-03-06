Left Menu

AAP's Somnath Bharti attack rival LS candidate Bansuri Swaraj; BJP calls him anti-woman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AAP candidate Somnath Bharti Wednesday targeted Bansuri Swaraj, his BJP rival on the New Delhi parliamentary seat, alleging she represented former IPL chief Lalit Modi in courts and helped him ''escape'' the country.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor hit back at Bharti, dismissing him as a ''disillusioned and demoralised'' candidate who was just trying to be seen in the electoral contest.

Swaraj was Lalit Modi's lawyer, Bharti claimed. Lalit Modi has been accused of financial irregularities in India.

Questioning the candidature of Bansuri Swaraj, the AAP senior leader said it is a matter of ''great concern'' that the BJP has fielded a persons who helped Lalit Modi.

He asked the BJP candidate five questions: if she considered Lalit Modi an honest man, if she was asked by the BJP to help him, if she was still helping him to stay out of clutches of law, and whether defending Lalit Modi is treason.

Kapoor said that people in New Delhi constituency have made up their mind to ensure Bansuri's victory and a ''disappointed'' Bharti was making ''baseless allegations''.

''Bharti is a person with a misogynistic mentality who has numerous allegations of women harassment registered against him. His silence over the harassment of a minor girl by a councilor of his party shows his anti-woman character,'' Kapoor said.

He said if Bharti does not stop making ''baseless'' statements against the BJP candidate, the women of Delhi will start questioning his ''anti-woman'' character.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

