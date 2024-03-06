Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-03-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 20:48 IST
Bihar: Nitish goes on week-long vacation, UK visit on the cards
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday left for a nearly week-long vacation, during which he will spend a few days abroad, sources close to him, said.

The JD(U) president, who excused himself from attending a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Champaran district, boarded his Delhi flight in the evening.

Kumar, accompanied by former cabinet colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, is likely to leave for the United Kingdom on Thursday.

According to sources, the longest-serving chief minister of Bihar, who is an engineer by training, had been planning to visit a science museum in the UK for quite some time.

He is likely to return only next week and speculations are rife that the JD(U) supremo, whose recent return to the NDA took all by surprise, may also meet BJP top brass for discussion on seat-sharing, with Lok Sabha polls round the corner.

