Peru votes to bring back twin chambers of Congress after 30 years

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2024 00:25 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 00:25 IST
Peru's Congress on Wednesday passed a final vote for both chambers of the legislature to return to session, after more than three decades of operating with just one legislative body.

The vote passed with 91 legislators out of 130 in the single chamber in favor. The measure now goes to President Dina Boluarte's desk to be signed into law. Congress' dual chambers were eliminated in the 1993 constitution, which was drafted a year after then-President Alberto Fujimori closed Congress and suspended the constitution to enact free-market economic reforms and anti-terrorism measures.

In 2022, ex-President Pedro Castillo also attempted to shutter Congress, leading to his ouster. Wednesday's passage comes after a preliminary vote in November. Despite backing from legislators, most Peruvians rejected bicamerality in a 2018 referendum.

Peru's lower house will be made up of 130 representatives, while 60 lawmakers will sit in the senate, according to the bill's text. In both cases, legislators will serve a five-year term and are eligible to be re-elected once.

Peru's next presidential and congressional elections are scheduled for 2026.

