PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-03-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 19:52 IST
INDIA bloc, PDA family will bring change in country: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday targeted the BJP government at the Centre over the issue of farmers' income and said the INDIA bloc and the 'PDA family' will work to bring a change in the country.

Yadav's ''PDA formula'' refers to a combination of ''Pichde (backward classes), Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities)''.

''The INDIA bloc and the PDA family will work together to defeat those who are talking of crossing 400 seats,'' Yadav told reporters here, referring to the claims by senior BJP leaders that the party would win 370 seats and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) more than 400 in the Lok Sabha elections.

The SP chief was in Prayagraj to attend a marriage ceremony.

''They used to talk about doubling the income of farmers, but the income was not doubled... the benefits of the farmers were taken away. Similarly, youngsters are sitting on a dharna in Prayagraj against the paper leak in the RO, ARO examination. What kind of government is this in which every (exam) paper is leaked,'' he asked.

''It is not the papers that are being leaked... BJP's votes are being leaked. Sixty lakh candidates will have to take the exam again. If there are three members in a student's family, this comes to 1.8 crore voters. If we divide these by 80 Lok Sabha seats, then 2,25,000 votes of the BJP have been leaked in every Lok Sabha constituency,'' Yadav said.

Referring to SP leaders switching to the BJP, he alleged that the BJP was offering special packages to MLAs and ministers of other parties as part of its new politics.

