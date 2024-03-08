Home Minister Amit Shah extends Women's Day greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday extended his greetings on the occasion of the International Women's Day saying the Narendra Modi government is committed to ensure that every woman gets an opportunity to fulfil her potential. Shah said it is a day to honour the contributions of women in building individuals, societies, and nations. ''Greetings on International Women's Day. It is an occasion that honours the contributions of women in building individuals, societies, and nations while reminding us to bolster our pledge to gender parity. ''May on this day we rally around the Modi government's vow to ensure that every woman gets the complete opportunity to fulfil her potential,'' he wrote on X.

