"Sansad mei bhi Kejriwal..." AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal kicks off Lok Sabha campaigning

The Aam Aadmi party on Friday launched its Lok Sabha campaign days ahead of the General elections in the country. Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, unveiled the slogan for the Lok Sabha campaign as "Sansad Mei bhi Kejriwal, tabhi Dilli hogi aur khushhal."

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal expressed that the launch of AAP's Delhi Lok Sabha campaign marks a significant moment. Speaking at the event in Delhi, Kejriwal said, "Today, AAP's Delhi Lok Sabha campaign is launching. The launch slogan is 'Sansad main bhi Kejriwal, tabhi Delhi hogi aur khushhal. I will always be grateful to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam aadmi party and giving the opportunity to serve the people".

Emphasizing his commitment to being a part of the Delhi residents' extended family, Kejriwal stated that "I have always tried to be a helping hand for the people of Delhi". "Today electricity is there 24 hours in Delhi. In the whole country there are just two states where there is electricity for 24 hours, one is Delhi, the other is Punjab", he said.

Directing criticism towards the central government, Kejriwal asserted, "Whenever I initiate measures for the greater good of all, the central government and the Lieutenant Governor attempt to impede it. Why? Their hostility is directed towards the 2 crore people of Delhi simply because you have chosen to appoint a common man as the Chief Minister, not just once, but on multiple occasions". Addressing the event, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "Arvind Kejriwal works day and night to provide the best for the people of the National Capital, however, the central government is halting all significant works such as Delhi Jal Board. Arvind Kejriwal is fighting alone but he has you all and that's our 'shakti.' They say double-engine, we say 'double-shakti'."

Delhi Minister & AAP leader Gopal Rai also lashed out at the BJP for lack of development on their part. Rai criticized the BJP's performance, stating that although the people granted them seven Lok Sabha seats, none of the MPs has effectively contributed to the development of the region.

"Today we have launched our campaign for 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the slogan 'Sansad Me Bhi Kejriwal To Delhi Hogi Aur Khushhaal'. The people of Delhi have given Arvind Kejriwal a huge majority and the Delhi govt has been working a lot for them. People have given seven Lok Sabha seats to the BJP but none of the MPs has done any work here hence BJP has to change its candidates. They (BJP MPs) always look to the Central govt or the LG to resist whatever Arvind Kejriwal wants to do," he said.Notably, the Aam aadmi party is going to contest the general elections in alliance with Congress and both parties have closed their seat-sharing negotiations for Delhi Lok Sabha seats on a 4:3 formula. AAP will contest from three seats in Delhi -- New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi and the grand old party will contest from the remaining three seats of Chandni Chowk, North East and North West Delhi. (ANI)

