China prepares $27 bln chip fund to counter growing US restrictions, Bloomberg reports
Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 15:19 IST
- Country:
- China
China is in the process of raising more than $27 billion for its largest chip fund to date to accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies to counter a U.S. campaign to thwart its rise, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Bloomberg News
- U.S.
Advertisement