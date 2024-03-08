Left Menu

Russia's Medvedev says Biden is a 'mad' disgrace to America

Dmitry Medvedev, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, called Joe Biden a "mad" disgrace to the United States on Friday and said the U.S. president had no right to compare himself to Franklin D.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-03-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 15:26 IST
Russia's Medvedev says Biden is a 'mad' disgrace to America
Dmitry Medvedev Image Credit: kremlin.ru
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Dmitry Medvedev, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, called Joe Biden a "mad" disgrace to the United States on Friday and said the U.S. president had no right to compare himself to Franklin D. Roosevelt. Biden opened his State of the Union address on Thursday with a reference to a 1941 speech to Congress in which Roosevelt said the union faced an unprecedented turning point in history.

Biden also accused Republican rival Donald Trump of kowtowing to Russia and, just over two weeks after calling Vladimir Putin a "crazy SOB", said he had a message for the Russian President on Ukraine: "We will not walk away." "Even though Roosevelt was an infirm man in a wheelchair, he raised America from the Depression; Biden, on the other hand, is a mad, mentally disabled individual who set his mind on dragging humanity to hell," Medvedev, a former president who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, wrote on X.

"Roosevelt together with allies including the U.S.S.R., was fighting for peace; yet, Biden is actively and persistently trying to start WWIII." "Roosevelt was fighting against fascists, but Biden is fighting for them," Medvedev wrote in English. "He is the United States’ disgrace!" Medvedev, who cast himself as a liberal modernizer when he was president from 2008-2012, now presents himself as an anti-Western Kremlin hawk. Diplomats say his views indicate thinking at the top levels of the Kremlin elite.

The war in Ukraine has triggered a deep crisis in Russia's relations with the West, and Biden angered Russian officials with his "crazy SOB" comment. Putin, with an ironic smile, said the remark showed why the Kremlin felt Biden was a preferable future president to Trump. Biden made that remark in a sentence about threats to the world including "that guy Putin and others," the risk of nuclear conflict and the existential threat to humanity from climate change.

Putin portrays the U.S. and its allies as a crumbling empire that wants to destroy Russia and steal its natural resources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024