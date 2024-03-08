Left Menu

Empowering women strategic necessity for sustainable growth: BRICS CCI WE

The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry BRICS CCI is a parent organisation that promotes commerce and industry in the BRICS and other friendly nations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 20:27 IST
Empowering women strategic necessity for sustainable growth: BRICS CCI WE
  • Country:
  • India

Empowering women is not just a moral imperative but also a strategic necessity for sustainable development, emphasised speakers, while participating in the BRICS CCI WE's 4th Annual Summit here on Friday.

The summit organised on International Women's Day was attended by Rajya Sabha MP Sonal Mansingh, veteran film actress Poonam Dhillon and former BRICS Sherpa Sanjay Bhattacharyya.

The transition from women's development to women-led development signifies not just a change in narrative but a commitment to empowering half of the population, said Ruby Sinha, President, BRICS CCI WE.

''Women are no longer viewed as passive recipients of aid but as active agents of change, capable of leading and shaping their own development and that of their communities,'' she added.

Sonal Mansingh, who was the chief guest, emphasised that women's leadership is indispensable in building a more equitable and prosperous society.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhillon said empowering women is not just a moral imperative but also a strategic necessity for sustainable development. The BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI) is a parent organisation that promotes commerce and industry in the BRICS and other friendly nations. The Women Empowerment Vertical BRICS CCI WE was created with a prime focus on women empowerment initiatives and policies across geographies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Alcohol policies need sharper focus on gender, WHO says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
2
Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

Pakistan: MQM-P announces to vote for Asif Ali Zardari in presidential polls

 Pakistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 2028; Motor racing-Aston's Alonso top in Saudi GP practice and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic not ruling out gold medal tilt at LA 20...

 Global
4
After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalates

After Tesla, Polestar quits Australia auto lobby as emissions fight escalate...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024