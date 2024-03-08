Left Menu

Meghalaya: TMC leader Winnerson D Sangma joins BJP, claims many more will switch sides

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-03-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 22:56 IST
Senior TMC leader Winnerson D Sangma, a former MLA, joined the BJP in Meghalaya on Friday.

Winnerson was welcomed to the BJP by the party's state president Rikman G Momin. BJP MLAs AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai were also present at the programme along with other senior leaders of the party.

Hek, who is a minister in the state government, claimed that several TMC leaders, including MLAs, will be joining the BJP in a few days.

''How many will come, just wait and watch,'' he said.

Shullai said the BJP was ready to give ''a red carpet welcome'' to leader of opposition Mukul Sangma of the TMC.

Winnerson Sangma said he joined the BJP to serve the people through a ''better platform''.

''I have represented the Salmanpara seat for 10 years, from 2013 to 2023, but I could not make it in the last assembly elections. Still, I am in active politics. I wanted to serve the people with commitment and dedication. I understood that BJP is a very strong platform in the state and at the national level,'' he said.

He said that he was grateful to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and its general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

''I am still grateful to them, but as of today, in the prevailing political environment in the state, I find that the BJP is growing and people have started to accept it,'' he added.

He claimed that many more leaders will join the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

