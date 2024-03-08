Centrist 'No Labels' group to move ahead with US presidential bid, sources say

The U.S. centrist political group No Labels on Friday decided it will name a presidential ticket in the coming days as it looks to seize on strong demand for a viable third party bid, according to sources familiar with the matter.

After months of leaving open whether it would offer a ticket, sources said No Labels delegates voted to launch a presidential campaign in the November election, a move top Democrats have warned could siphon votes from President Joe Biden and result in a victory by Republican rival Donald Trump.

