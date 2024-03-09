Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-03-2024 00:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2024 00:03 IST
Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar meet at Baramati temple
NCP (SP) leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule, and Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, possible rivals in the coming Lok Sabha elections, on Friday met and hugged each other at a temple in Baramati tehsil.

Speculation is rife that Sunetra Pawar could be fielded by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency against Sule, who is Ajit's cousin and the daughter of party founder Sharad Pawar.

The two women came face to face at Kamleshwar temple in Jalochi village.

''After offering prayers at the temple, I happened to meet Supriya `tai' (elder sister in Marathi). We both exchanged greetings on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and Women's Day,'' Sunetra Pawar said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

