Karnataka BJP claims Cong leader abused PM, shares purported video

However, there was no reference to the Prime Minister in the video that the BJP shared.The BJP, posting the video on X, said Narendra Modi is the proud Prime Minister of 140 crore Indians, and his administrative style is admired world over.

  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka BJP on Monday accused Congress leader G S Manjunath of abusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and shared a purported video of his remarks on social media.

In the video he can be heard saying in Kannada, ''....Nanagenara sikkare, Kallagirodu toghondu hodedubiduttidde'' (I would have hit him with my footwear had I got to meet him).'' The comments seemed to be in the context of the recent cut in LPG prices and its timing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. However, there was no reference to the Prime Minister in the video that the BJP shared.

The BJP, posting the video on 'X', said: ''Narendra Modi is the proud Prime Minister of 140 crore Indians, and his administrative style is admired world over. But Congress leaders get stomach trouble on seeing our Prime Minister.'' From AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to this ''worthless'' Vice-President of the Congress' Labour Welfare Board G S Manjunath has abused the Prime Minister, it alleged and said: ''This is the culture that Congress leaders have learnt.'' A case has been registered in Chitradurga city police station against Manjunath under Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint by a BJP worker.

