"Not Telangana culture..." BRS leader Kavitha slams CM Revanth for allegedly making Dalit Dy CM, minister sit on the floor

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha asked Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to tender an apology for insulting Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. Kavitha severely criticised Revanth Reddy for performing prayers by sitting on a chair while allegedly making Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who belongs to the Scheduled Castes, sit on the floor in a temple.

Videos and photographs of the Yadgiri temple visit were circulated widely on social media, with Revanth Reddy, along with his wife and fellow ministers, sitting on a higher platform while priests conducted a special puja. BRS MLC Kavitha, addressing the media in Nalgonda, asserted that both Bhatti Vikramarka and Konda Surekha were insulted by being made to sit on lower platforms in the temple sanctum, alleging discrimination based on caste.

"It's disheartening to see what happened in Yadgirigutta. The CM and ministers were sitting on the stool and DCM Bhatti Vikramarka and Minister Konda Surekha were sitting on the ground. This is not Telangana culture. If there was no place, CM should have taken Prasadam while standing, but the video is very disheartening. So, we demand that CM should take the responsibility and apologise to DCM Vikramarka and Konda Surekha," she said. The videos and images, which are widely circulated on social media, showed CM Revanth, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, and Uttam Reddy, all three of who belong to the dominant Reddy caste, seated at a height on chairs, while Dy CM Bhatti and cabinet minister Surekha were seated on the floor adjacent to other attendees.

Telangana BSP chief RS Praveen Kumar stated that the Dalit Deputy CM had been insulted. "An insult to the Deputy Chief Minister as god's witness. The BSP's struggle is for India without these insults," Praveen said. (ANI)

