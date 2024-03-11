Congress leader GS Manjunath makes derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Karnataka Congress leader GS Manjunath has stoked controversy after making derogatory remarks regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress leader GS Manjunath said that the citizens must question the Centre's move to reduce the prices of LPG right before the elections.

"Elections are coming and they have reduced the price by Rs 100. If I get him... Why are you doing it now? I want to ask this not as a Congressman but as a citizen of this country. You all must ask this or else no one will listen. When we don't learn to question, we don't fully become deserving of being voters in the state," GS Manjunath said while addressing a rally in Chitradurga. "I plead with the people, the election begins in about 15 days. Why are you happy that prices have been reduced by Rs 100?" he added.

Responding to the remarks made by Manjunath, the Karnataka BJP said that Congress leaders are worried about the rising popularity of Prime Minister Modi and they should have the guts to question Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the drought situation in the state. "Narendra Modi is the proud Prime Minister of 140 crore Indians. The entire world has admired the leadership style of the Prime Minister. But, Congress leaders get worried only when they see our Prime Minister. From AICC President Kharge to even GS Manjunath, is insulting the Prime Minister with unspoken words," Karnataka BJP said.

"This Congress has learned the ritual! Congress leaders do not have the guts to question the Chief Minister of the state, even though the state is in trouble due to drought, the Cauvery is being released to Tamil Nadu, and the pockets of the Kannadigas are cut by increasing prices," it added. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress and said that the 'ghamandia' alliance is afraid of the pace at which development is being undertaken by the present government in the country.

Addressing the event during the inauguration of the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram, the Prime Minister said that there was a 'delay' earlier but not there is 'delivery'. The government's focus is on building high-speed corridors. "The Congress and its 'ghamandia' alliance have problems with the inauguration of these development projects. They are sleepless because of these development projects. The Congress doesn't have the strength to talk about development. When I inaugurate developmental projects, they call it the 'Chunavi strategy'. Negativity, and only negativity, is the true characteristic of Congress," PM Modi said. (ANI)

