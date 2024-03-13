Japan, US, Philippines arranging to hold summit meeting in April, Asahi reports
Leaders from Japan, the United States and the Philippines are in the final stages of planning a summit meeting in Washington D.C. in April, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing several Japanese government sources.
U.S. President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for an official visit to the U.S. on April 10.
