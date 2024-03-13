"Several questions remain unanswered": Congress leader Pramod Tiwari hits out at centre over CAA implementation

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for enforcing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act on Tuesday. Speaking to ANI, the Congress MP said, "As far as my opinions are concerned, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh has questioned it (CAA) over the timing of (notifying it). I support whatever Jairam Ramesh or the Congress party's official spokespersons have said."

He further said, "Several questions remain unanswered. BJP is unable to answer." When asked about several states not implementing the CAA, the Congress leader said, "I heard about West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and CM Arvind Kejriwal. Wait and see which states want to implement it and which don't. This decision will be taken by the Constitution of India."

Earlier in the day, the Congress questioned why it took the Centre more than four years to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and one month ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking to ANI during the Maharastra leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, said that granting citizenship based on religion is against the constitution.

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Ramesh said, "He (PM Modi) is showing the dream of Viksit Bharat (developed India) and Amrit Kaal," the Congress leader said. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Modi government on the CAA notification and alleged that this was just a gimmick ahead of the general elections and as soon as anyone applies for citizenship under CAA the person will fall under "illegal migrants".

"I am doubtful of its legality. There is no clarity from the government over this. This is just a gimmick ahead of the elections. In 2019, the names of 13 lakh Hindu Bengalis out of the total 19 lakh were removed from the list in Assam in the name of NRC. Several people died by suicide," she said. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) only "creates division" and would not be implemented in the southern Indian state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)