Mamata peddling falsehood about CAA, bonafide citizens need not worry: Suvendu

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of ''spreading falsehood'' on the issue of notification of CAA, senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said that bonafide citizens need not worry as they will continue to live without any fear.

Addressing a public meeting at Ranaghat in Nadia district, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly asserted that Muslims living in the country for centuries are bonafide citizens and urged them not to be ''misled by false claims of Banerjee'' as ''they will continue to live without any fear or hassle''.

Claiming that the CAA was a precursor to implementing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had on Tuesday said, ''I apprehend that existing citizens would automatically be first designated as illegal immigrants and then left at the mercy of the committee to grant them citizenship afresh.'' Adhikari also asserted that the law would enable three crore Bengali Hindus, who were forced to emigrate from erstwhile East Pakistan, to get their citizenship rights affirmed once and for all.

''The notification has given a chance to three crore Bengali Hindus, who had to flee the then East Pakistan and settle in West Bengal, to get their citizenship rights affirmed once and for all.

''Will Mamata Banerjee kindly explain why these people have so far been asked to produce pre-1971 residency proof in India when they visit passport offices or state government offices for any work?'' the Nandigram MLA said.

Adhikari asserted that Muslims living in the country for centuries are bonafide citizens of India and appealed to them ''not to fall into Banerjee's trap''.

''She is trying to mislead and instigate them for votes. Please don't fall into her trap. Every bonafide Muslim citizen will continue to live happily as they are also our people. Muslims, be rest assured, there will not be a single instance of taking away your citizenship rights. If that happens, I will quit as MLA,'' he said.

Banerjee had earlier claimed, ''Those not found qualified would be sent to detention camps. It's a ploy to snatch away citizenship rights, not granting them one.'' She maintained that she took legal opinions on the matter before reaching this conclusion. The chief minister was perceptively referring to Muslim immigrants who already enjoyed citizenship status in the country.

Adhikari also announced that if the BJP forms the government in the state, the party will increase the monthly assistance given to women to Rs 3,000.

The TMC government gives Rs 1,000 to women heads of families under Lakshmir Bhandar scheme.

''I had earlier said that we will increase it to Rs 2,000. But here, I am announcing that the amount will be raised to Rs 3,000. She (Banerjee) should not take the credit for running the project. The money is not coming from her pocket, it is the taxpayers' money,'' he said.

