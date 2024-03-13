Left Menu

BRS names candidates for four more LS seats, KCR's daughter Kavitha may not contest

The BRS on Wednesday announced candidates for four more Lok Sabha seats, including Nizamabad which was represented by party MLC K Kavitha earlier.She may not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 22:59 IST
The BRS on Wednesday announced candidates for four more Lok Sabha seats, including Nizamabad which was represented by party MLC K Kavitha earlier.

She may not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, sources said. Kavitha represented the Nizamabad constituency as MP from 2014 to 2019.

The BRS named former MLA Bajireddy Govardhan as its nominee from Nizamabad.

Kavitha had lost to BJP's Arvind Dharmapuri in the 2019 general elections. The other candidates announced by BRS include Kasani Gyaneshwar (Chevella), Kadiam Kavya (Warangal) and Gali Vinod Kumar (Zaheerabad).

With this, the party has so far announced candidates for nine out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Kasani Gyaneshwar is a former president of the TDP in Telangana who had joined BRS ahead of last year's assembly elections.

BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the candidature of Kadiam Kavya after holding consultations with the party's key leaders from Warangal, a BRS release said.

Amid speculation that he would join the BJP, former BRS MLA from Warangal Aroor Ramesh attended a meeting held by KCR in Hyderabad after former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and other BRS leaders 'visited' his residence in Warangal.

Meanwhile, BSP Rajya Sabha member Ramji Gautam, BSP president in Telangana R S Praveen Kumar and other party leaders held a meeting with KCR, at the latter's residence here, BRS said.

The BRS had earlier said it will have an alliance with the BSP in Telangana for the Lok Sabha polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

