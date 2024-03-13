Left Menu

Venugopal files defamation complaint against BJP's Sobha Surendran over mining mafia allegations

PTI | Alappuzha | Updated: 13-03-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 23:07 IST
AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, contesting the polls from the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat, has filed a defamation complaint against his rival BJP candidate, Sobha Surendran, for accusing him of amassing wealth through collusion with the mining mafia.

Surendran made these allegations against the Congress leader during a recent television appearance.

Venugopal's office confirmed to PTI that the Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan personally lodged the complaint at the Alappuzha South Police station.

Surendran, in response, has welcomed Venugopal's legal actions and asserted that she made the allegations based on evidence she possesses.

Speaking to reporters, she reiterated her accusations against the Congress leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

