Dutch politician Wilders ready to forego PM job, says broadcaster

Dutch politician Geert Wilders, whose party won the most seats in a 2023 election, is willing to forego the job of prime minister as he struggles to form a viable new government, national broadcaster NOS reported on Wednesday. Citing political sources in The Hague, NOS said Wilders' Freedom Party and three other conservative parties attempting to form a right-wing coalition were weighing a scenario in which the party leaders would remain in parliament and not join the new government.

In that scenario, known as an "extra-parliamentary" cabinet, politicians and experts not considered closely allied to any of the parties would be appointed to top government posts and work closely with parliament. Wilders has been in preliminary talks with potential allies since the Nov. 22 election -- more than 100 days -- without any result.

A negotiator appointed to assist in the process is due to report to parliament on his findings on Thursday. Wilders said on Feb. 14 he was willing to consider "

all options " to form a government, a minority government or an "extraparliamentary" government, rather than call new elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)