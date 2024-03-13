Left Menu

PM Shehbaz Sharif meets Chinese ambassador; promises timely implementation of CPEC projects

He reciprocated the warm sentiments expressed by the Chinese leadership and lauded their contribution and commitment to the strengthening of the iron-clad friendship.The Chinese Ambassador reaffirmed that the Chinese leadership and government looked forward to further deepening of Pakistan-China friendship.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that his government would ensure timely implementation of the initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and that his country is keen to move to the next phase.

He was talking to Ambassador of China Jiang Zaidong, who called on him at the Prime Minister's House, the PM Office media wing said in a press release.

Sharif said that Pakistan was keen to "move to the next phase of CPEC, including operationalisation of the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to facilitate Chinese investment in Pakistan." He reaffirmed the timely implementation of the CPEC initiatives.

The CPEC, which connects Gwadar Port in Pakistan's Balochistan with China's Xinjiang province, is opposed by India as it is being laid through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) had been created during his previous tenure to attract foreign investment in priority sectors including agriculture, IT, minerals, and renewable energy.

He said Chinese companies would find many profitable opportunities in Pakistan.

The prime minister thanked President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang for their warm messages of greetings on his re-election and assumption of office. He reciprocated the warm sentiments expressed by the Chinese leadership and lauded their contribution and commitment to the strengthening of the iron-clad friendship.

The Chinese Ambassador reaffirmed that the Chinese leadership and government looked forward to further deepening of Pakistan-China friendship. He reiterated the invitation extended to the prime minister to undertake an official visit to China at his earliest convenience.

While accepting the invitation, the prime minister said that he would undertake the visit at a mutually convenient date that would be worked out through diplomatic channels.

