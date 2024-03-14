Left Menu

Former president Kovind inaugurates street named after him at Rashtrapati Bhavan complex

He also said he was deeply touched by the gracious gesture of Murmu unveiling a portrait of him and his spouse Savita Kovind and memorabilia at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum.It is an honour to see our legacy cherished and celebrated.

Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday inaugurated a street named after him at the Rashtrapati Bhavan estate.

In the morning, Kovind along with some members of the high-level committee on simultaneous polls met President Droupadi Murmu to submit the panel's report backing 'one nation, one election'.

Kovind took to social media to express his gratitude for the gesture.

''Felt honoured on the inauguration of the street, that is, 'vithi' named after me at @rashtrapatibhvn today. This significant act of preserving our heritage is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and cultural pride. Grateful for this gesture,'' he posted on X.

He also said he was deeply touched by the ''gracious'' gesture of Murmu unveiling a portrait of him and his spouse Savita Kovind and memorabilia at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum.

''It is an honour to see our legacy cherished and celebrated. I convey my gratitude to everyone involved,'' he said.

