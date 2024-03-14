Will work under PM Modi's leadership: Preneet Kaur after joining BJP

Preneet Kaur, suspended Congress MP and wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, said after joining the BJP on Thursday that she would work under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kaur joined the BJP in the presence of BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, leader Tarun Chugh and Sunil Jhakhar at the party's headquarters in New Delhi.

"I will work for my constituency, my state and the country under the leadership of PM Modi. I had a good innings with the Congress party and I hope I'll have a better innings with the BJP. That depends on the BJP (whether she will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections or not)," said Preneet while interacting with media. Ahead of this, addressing the press conference, Preneet Kaur praised PM Modi for his development works in the country.

"I am happy that today I am joining the BJP. In the last 25 years, I have worked in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assembly. Today, the time has come when everyone should come together and look at the works of PM Modi and his policies, like the 'Viksit Bharat' Programme. I have full confidence that under the leadership of PM Modi, we will be able to keep our country safe and take it forward," she said. BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde asserted that the inclusion of leaders like Preenet Kaur in the party will make it stronger in Punjab.

Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh who also left Congress in 2022 and joined the BJP. Notably, Preneet Kaur was suspended for indulging in anti-party activities and helping the BJP. She was elected to the 13th Lok Sabha in 1999 and was re-elected to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004. Kaur won the elections in 2009 and 2019 and was re-elected to the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

