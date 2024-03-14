Left Menu

Does seeking funds amount to secessionism, asks Stalin

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 20:28 IST
Mounting yet another attack on the BJP-led Centre, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday wondered aloud if seeking funds for the state amounted to ''secessionism'', as alleged by some persons.

In his address after launching various development initiatives meant for North Chennai, he also talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to the state, asking if it was fair that he comes here just ''for votes'' when he did not come during the December 2023 floods in Chennai and Thoothukudi and address the affected people.

''He (PM) took a chopper ride to Gujarat when the people were affected there due to floods; he gave relief funds the next day,'' Stalin said, adding, ''I am not asking why you gave funds to Gujarat. Why is it that there is heart to give funds to Gujarat the very day while the same is not the case with Tamil Nadu?'' ''If we raise this, we are identified as secessionists; they (BJP, apparently) speak as though we are secessionists,'' he said.

The CM was referring to the Rs 37,000 crore flood relief package Tamil Nadu has been seeking following the devastating floods in Chennai and the southern district of Thoothukudi.

Referring to Modi's visits to the state in the coming days, Stalin alleged that he was coming to the state only ''for votes, after doing nothing for Chennai'' in the past 10 years.

The chief minister also pointed out that the Centre is yet to grant funds for the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail to the state.

