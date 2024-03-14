Left Menu

US Vice President Harris to visit Minnesota abortion clinic in historic first

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday will visit a health clinic that offers abortion services during a trip to Minnesota, spotlighting growing restrictions on women's rights that Democrats believe will animate voters in November.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 22:04 IST
US Vice President Harris to visit Minnesota abortion clinic in historic first
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday will visit a health clinic that offers abortion services during a trip to Minnesota, spotlighting growing restrictions on women's rights that Democrats believe will animate voters in November. The visit comes as U.S. President Joe Biden highlights abortion rights as a key issue ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Democrats think personal freedoms could be a key issue for women, independents and other key voters after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade abortion rights in 2022. Harris has held more than 80 public meetings on the topic since then. Biden and Harris have both stepped up campaign travel since former President Donald Trump - whose appointment of three conservative judges to the nation's highest court preceded the abortion decision - dominated the Republican party's primary races.

"While at the health center, Vice President Harris will walk through the facility with the clinic provider, speak with staff, and hear how Minnesota has been impacted by extreme abortion bans in other states that threaten women's health, force them to travel out of state to receive care, and criminalize doctors," said a White House official. A spokesperson for Harris declined to provide the name of the facility due to security reasons but said it is in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and that it provides a range of care including birth control and preventative wellness services.

Last year, Minnesota signed a statute protecting the right to abortion in state law. The Biden administration has warned that a federal law restricting abortions could override that statute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024