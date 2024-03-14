Left Menu

TMC announces candidates for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Assam

The CPI too said that it was considering contesting from a few seats in the state.From the ruling NDA, the BJP named 11 candidates, Asom Gana Parishad AGP nominated two and United Peoples Party Liberal UPPL declared one candidate.The BJP has nine MPs in the current Lok Sabha from the state, while its allies AGP and UPPL have no representation.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-03-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 23:10 IST
TMC announces candidates for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

In a setback to opposition unity in Assam, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced candidates for four Lok Sabha seats in which other anti-BJP parties have already declared nominees.

Through a post on X, the All India Trinamool Congress published the candidate list for Kokrajhar (ST), Barpeta, Lakhimpur and Silchar (SC) seats.

''Under the guidance and inspiration of Hon'ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial (Mamata Banerjee), we are pleased to announce the AITC candidates from four Parliamentary Constituencies in Assam,'' it said.

It nominated Gauri Sankar Sarania in Kokrajhar, Abul Kalam Azad in Barpeta, Ghana Kanta Chutia in Lakhimpur and Radhashyam Biswas in Silchar.

TMC is a part of the United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), formed in the state with 16 parties in line with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the Congress on Tuesday announced candidates for 12 seats. It has offered Dibrugarh seat to alliance partner Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), while no decision has been taken yet on the Lakhimpur constituency.

The CPI(M) on Wednesday announced that its MLA Manoranjan Talukdar will contest from the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat, for which the Congress had already declared its candidate.

Another UOFA member, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), also announced candidates for three seats in Assam. The CPI too said that it was considering contesting from a few seats in the state.

From the ruling NDA, the BJP named 11 candidates, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) nominated two and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) declared one candidate.

The BJP has nine MPs in the current Lok Sabha from the state, while its allies AGP and UPPL have no representation. The Congress holds three seats and the AIUDF one, while another is an Independent candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa
2
INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war chest

INSIGHT-Obscure trust links India's top businesses with Modi's election war ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol's CAR-T therapies; Bird flu strain raises alarm as virus kills South American wildlife and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA staff raise concerns over data from J&J, Bristol...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis deepens

EXCLUSIVE-African cocoa plants run out of beans as global chocolate crisis d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024