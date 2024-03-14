TMC announces candidates for 4 Lok Sabha seats in Assam

In a setback to opposition unity in Assam, the Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced candidates for four Lok Sabha seats in which other anti-BJP parties have already declared nominees.

Through a post on X, the All India Trinamool Congress published the candidate list for Kokrajhar (ST), Barpeta, Lakhimpur and Silchar (SC) seats.

''Under the guidance and inspiration of Hon'ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial (Mamata Banerjee), we are pleased to announce the AITC candidates from four Parliamentary Constituencies in Assam,'' it said.

It nominated Gauri Sankar Sarania in Kokrajhar, Abul Kalam Azad in Barpeta, Ghana Kanta Chutia in Lakhimpur and Radhashyam Biswas in Silchar.

TMC is a part of the United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), formed in the state with 16 parties in line with the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the Congress on Tuesday announced candidates for 12 seats. It has offered Dibrugarh seat to alliance partner Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), while no decision has been taken yet on the Lakhimpur constituency.

The CPI(M) on Wednesday announced that its MLA Manoranjan Talukdar will contest from the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat, for which the Congress had already declared its candidate.

Another UOFA member, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), also announced candidates for three seats in Assam. The CPI too said that it was considering contesting from a few seats in the state.

From the ruling NDA, the BJP named 11 candidates, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) nominated two and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) declared one candidate.

The BJP has nine MPs in the current Lok Sabha from the state, while its allies AGP and UPPL have no representation. The Congress holds three seats and the AIUDF one, while another is an Independent candidate.

