PM Modi to hold roadshow in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday and address BJP rallies in Telangana on March 16 and March 18 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Modi's roadshow would be held from Mirjalguda to Malkajgiri Chowrasta here this evening, state BJP general secretary G Premender Reddy said in a release on Thursday.

On March 16, the prime minister will address a public meeting at Nagarkurnool.

Modi would attend a rally at Jagtial in the state on March 18, the release added.

The prime minister on March 5 inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore at Sangareddy, about 60 km from Hyderabad.

Addressing a BJP rally at Sangareddy, Modi had attacked the Congress, saying it was 'scared' to promote young leaders.

He also said the ''dynastic parties'' were targeting him as he was exposing their ''scams worth several thousands of crores of rupees.''

