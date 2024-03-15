2.12 crore voters in state; Punjab CEO releases electoral, polling station details of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C on Friday released information regarding the total polling stations and voters across the 13 Lok Sabha seats of Punjab and stated that as of March 1, 2024, Punjab has a total of 2,12,71,246 voters, including 1,19,29,959 male voters, 1,07,75,543 female voters and 744 transgender voters. "A total of 24,433 polling stations have been set up for the 13 seats," Punjab CEO stated.

Divulging the details, for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, there are 1895 polling stations and a total of 15,95,300 voters, including 8,44,299 male voters, 7,50,965 female voters, and 36 transgender voters. Similarly, for the Amritsar seat, there are 1676 polling stations and a total of 15,93,846 voters, including 8,36,966 male voters, 7,56,820 female voters, and 60 transgender voters, the Punjab Information and Public Relations Department stated.

"For Khadoor Sahib, there are 1974 polling stations and a total of 16,55,468 voters, including 8,70,337 male voters and 7,85,067 female voters, and 64 transgender voters. For Jalandhar (SC), there are 1951 polling stations and a total of 16,41,872 voters, including 8,54,048 male voters and 7,87,781 female voters, and 43 transgender voters. For Hoshiarpur (SC), there are 1963 polling stations and a total of 15,93,018 voters, including 8,26,679 male voters and 7,66,296 female voters, and 43 transgender voters," it stated. Likewise, for Anandpur Sahib, there are 2066 polling stations and a total of 17,11,255 voters, including 8,93,567 male voters, 8,17,627 female voters, and 61 transgender voters.

For Ludhiana, there are 1842 polling stations and a total of 17,28,619 voters, including 9,22,005 male voters, 8,06,484 female voters, and 130 transgender voters. For Fatehgarh Sahib (SC), there are 1820 polling stations and a total of 15,39,155 voters, including 8,16,775 male voters, 722,353 female voters, and 27 transgender voters, it stated. Meanwhile, for the Faridkot (SC) seat, there are a total of 1688 polling stations and the total number of voters is 1,578,937, including 834,493 male voters, 744,363 female voters, and 81 transgender voters and for the Firozpur seat, there are a total of 1902 polling stations and the total number of voters is 16,57,131, including 8,73,684 male voters, 7,83,402 female voters, and 81 transgender voters.

As for the Bathinda seat, there are a total of 1814 polling stations and the total number of voters is 16,38,881, including 8,63,989 male voters, 7,74,860 female voters, and 32 transgender voters. The Sangrur seat is served by a total of 1765 polling stations and the total number of voters is 15,50,017, including 8,20,879 male voters, 7,29,092 female voters, and 46 transgender voters. Lastly, for the Patiala seat, there are a total of 2077 polling stations and the total number of voters is 17,87,747, including 9,35,238 male voters, 8,52,433 female voters, and 76 transgender voters, it stated.

There are 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab with four seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Congress-led UPA alliance clinched 8 seats, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) managed to secure four. The AAP, which was contesting for the first time in the state won one seat.

The Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held in April and May this year. (ANI)

