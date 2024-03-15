Left Menu

Bulgarians pay last respects to Orthodox Patriarch Neophyte

Neophyte, a soft-spoken theologian who sought to restore the reputation of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church hurt by links to businessmen and communist secret police, succeeded Patriarch Maxim in 2013. Neophyte lay in state in an open casket, dressed in an ornate white robe and crown, as black-clad clergymen prayed and hundreds of faithful passed by in a sombre memorial service.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 15-03-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 14:21 IST
Bulgarians pay last respects to Orthodox Patriarch Neophyte
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgarian worshippers thronged Sofia's golden-domed Alexander Nevsky Cathedral on Friday to pay their last respects to Orthodox Christian Patriarch Neophyte who died this week aged 78. Neophyte, a soft-spoken theologian who sought to restore the reputation of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church hurt by links to businessmen and communist secret police, succeeded Patriarch Maxim in 2013.

Neophyte lay in state in an open casket, dressed in an ornate white robe and crown, as black-clad clergymen prayed and hundreds of faithful passed by in a sombre memorial service. He died on Wednesday after a long illness. Neophyte's burial is scheduled for Saturday and the funeral rites will be led by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Churches worldwide, and Bulgarian clergy.

About 80% of the population in the 6.8 million-strong Bulgaria are Orthodox Christians. The reputation of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church was damaged after a history commission in January 2012 showed that 11 of its 15 bishops collaborated with the former communist-era secret police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

US sanctions drug trafficking leader in fight against Brazil's PCC gang

 Global
2
French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

French lawmakers approve bill to apply penalties on fast fashion

 France
3
US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

US targets Israeli outposts, settlers with sanctions, Treasury website shows

 United States
4
African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

African Energy Chamber awarded African ESG Award of the Year

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024