Telangana: BRS MLA's brother arrested in 'illegal' mining case

Patancheru police have arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy's younger brother, Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy, in an alleged "illegal mining" case on Friday.

15-03-2024
Patancheru BRS MLA's brother Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy arrested. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Patancheru police have arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy's younger brother, Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy, in an alleged 'illegal mining' case on Friday. Patancheru Station House officer said that Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy after a case was registered against him for alleged "illegal mining" in the district.

The police were further looking into the case. While reacting to the case and subsequent arrest of BRS MLA's brother, former Telangana minister and BRS MLA, Harish Rao, questioned the timing of the action, and said that "it was a political vendetta by the ruling Congress."

"This morning around 7, hundreds of police officials have gone to Patancheru MLA Mahipal Reddy's brother's house. Is he a terrorist, rapist or a dacoit? They are trying to scare him. It's a civil matter, a notice should be served first. Without giving notice or a FIR copy, how can you arrest him? When you arrest him, you have to give notice. You haven't given notice till 10 am even after asking," he said while speaking to the media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

