Telangana: BRS MLA's brother arrested in 'illegal' mining case
Patancheru police have arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy's younger brother, Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy, in an alleged "illegal mining" case on Friday.
- Country:
- India
Patancheru police have arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy's younger brother, Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy, in an alleged 'illegal mining' case on Friday. Patancheru Station House officer said that Gudem Madhusudhan Reddy after a case was registered against him for alleged "illegal mining" in the district.
The police were further looking into the case. While reacting to the case and subsequent arrest of BRS MLA's brother, former Telangana minister and BRS MLA, Harish Rao, questioned the timing of the action, and said that "it was a political vendetta by the ruling Congress."
"This morning around 7, hundreds of police officials have gone to Patancheru MLA Mahipal Reddy's brother's house. Is he a terrorist, rapist or a dacoit? They are trying to scare him. It's a civil matter, a notice should be served first. Without giving notice or a FIR copy, how can you arrest him? When you arrest him, you have to give notice. You haven't given notice till 10 am even after asking," he said while speaking to the media. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Congress approves short-term extension to avoid shutdown, buy more time for final spending agreement
'Congress bound to be history, NDA heading to 400 plus': Assam CM Sarma at Basistha
Veteran Congress leader and ex-UP Governor Aziz Qureshi dies
"Observer ke bolne se kya hota hai?" Himachal Congress Chief Pratibha Singh keeps CM Sukhu on tenterhooks
BRS team visits Medigadda barrage; Congress likens it to 'culprits trying to console victims'