"I will contest from Hajipur, waiting for BJP's list": Pashupati Kumar Paras on LS polls

ANI | Updated: 15-03-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2024 19:52 IST
Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Pashupati Kumar Paras. Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) president Pashupati Kumar Paras on Friday announced his intention to contest from the Hajipur constituency, adding that he is waiting for its ally - BJP's list for upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He asked its alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to allot seats to his party members adding if this is not done then doors are open for them.

"I will contest (Lok Sabha election) from Hajipur. All of our sitting MPs will contest from their respective constituencies. This is our party's decision," said Paras. Paras holds the portfolio of Food Processing Minister.

This comes a day after Paras' nephew, Chirag Paswan, leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram-Vilas), finalised a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP -- which reportedly includes the coveted Hajipur seat. Meanwhile, Paras denied being in touch with RJD-Congress for seat sharing and has decided to rely on wait and watch policy until the list of NDA Alliance in Bihar is published.

"We have not had any discussion with anyone if you are speaking about INDIA Alliance. No, never. We have not spoken with anyone...There are 5 MPs in our party. NDA Alliance should have followed the 'sitting-getting goal'. But justice was not done to our party. Until the list of NDA Alliance in Bihar is published, we will wait." He urged BJP's central leadership to consider seats of all five of their MPs for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"Three MPs of the Paswan community have been denied tickets...This is sending a wrong message..." However, Paras also tried to build pressure on their allies (BJP) by hinting and asking to allot seats to his party members adding if this is not done then they are ready to go anywhere.

"We had a meeting of our Parliamentary Board today. The members have decided that unless all the BJP's lists (of candidates) are released, we urge their national president, Prime Minister and Home Minister to consider all five of our MPs. We will await the list. After the announcement, if we are not given due respect, our party is independent and our doors are open. We will be ready to go anywhere," said Pashupati Kumar Paras. Paras also looked adamant about contesting the coveted Hajipur seat which was once held by his brother, the late Ram Vilas Paswan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

