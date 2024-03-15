Biden says Schumer's concerns on Israel are shared by many Americans

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Chuck Schumer made a "good speech" the previous day in which the Senate majority leader called for new elections in Israel and harshly criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an obstacle to peace.

"He made a good speech," Biden said in the White House's Oval Office, when asked by reporters asked about Schumer's remarks on the Senate floor on Thursday.

"He expressed serious concerns, shared not only by him but by many Americans," Biden said, adding that his staff were notified about the speech in advance by Schumer.

