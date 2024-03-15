Blinken says most of the parties for Haiti's transition council have named representatives

Most of the parties for Haiti's transition council have named their representative, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters in Austria, adding that a couple still have yet to do so.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced on Monday he would step down once the council, made up of seven voting members and two observers, was in place.

