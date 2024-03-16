Left Menu

"People of Himachal waiting to give befitting reply to state govt in elections": Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that BJP wants the Lok Sabha elections to be held as soon as possible adding that the people of Himachal are waiting to give a befitting reply to the state government for the fake promises they made in the last 15 months.

ANI | Updated: 16-03-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 10:04 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that BJP wants the Lok Sabha elections to be held as soon as possible adding that the people of Himachal are waiting to give a befitting reply to the state government for the fake promises they made in the last 15 months. "We want the code of conduct to be imposed and elections to be held as soon as possible. The people of Himachal will vote against the state government. People are waiting to give a befitting reply to the state government for the fake promises they made in the last 15 months," the Union Minister told reporters on Friday in Bilaspur.

Anurag Thakur is all set to contest the Lok Sabha polls for the 5th time from Hamirpur Constituency. He also said that PM Modi's work and his efforts would help in script history for getting 400 seats in Lok Sabha elections.

"I thank PM Modi and other senior leaders of the party for showing faith in me and choosing me for the 5th fifth time (to contest elections) from the Hamirpur constituency. I have full faith that PM Modi's work and my efforts will help us script history," said Anurag Thakur on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India is all set to announce the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday a spokesperson of the poll body said on Friday. The EC will also announce the Assembly election dates for some states.

The dates for the polls will be announced at a press conference scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm. In a post on X, a spokesperson of the ECI said, "Press Conference by Election Commission to announce the schedule for #GeneralElections2024 and some State Assemblies will be held at 3 pm tomorrow ie Saturday, 16th March. It will be live streamed on social media platforms of the ECI".

Earlier in 2019, Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 and the results were declared on May 23. In 2019 polls, the BJP-led National Democratic (NDA) won a total of 303 seats, leaving the grand-old party behind at 52 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

