Karan Singh Yadav, Ex-Congress MP from Alwar, switches allegiance to BJP
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-03-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 16-03-2024 12:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Congress MP from Alwar, Karan Singh Yadav, joined the BJP in Jaipur on Saturday. Along with him, several other Congress leaders also joined the saffron party.
Yadav resigned from the Congress' primary membership on Friday after holding senior party leader Bhanwar Jitendra Singh responsible for denial of ticket to him for contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from Alwar.
Yadav joined the BJP at the party's state headquarters in the presence of party state president CP Joshi and other leaders.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress approves short-term extension to avoid shutdown, buy more time for final spending agreement
'Congress bound to be history, NDA heading to 400 plus': Assam CM Sarma at Basistha
Veteran Congress leader and ex-UP Governor Aziz Qureshi dies
"Observer ke bolne se kya hota hai?" Himachal Congress Chief Pratibha Singh keeps CM Sukhu on tenterhooks
ED arrests Indian man from Jaipur airport in case linked to duping of US citizens